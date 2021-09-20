UMC Heath System, Amedisys hosting grand opening for new Home Health & Hospice location on Sept. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

UMC and their partner Amedisys are hosting a ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of the new Home Health and Hospice location.

Located at the UMC Business & Technology Center, the new location will provide high-quality home healthcare and hospice services to Lubbock and surrounding areas wherever they call home.

The Grand Opening Celebration is on Wednesday, September 22, beginning at 12 PM. The program will consist of a ribbon-cutting, speakers, and then conclude with a reception. For the safety of attendants, everyone is required to wear a mask inside the facility.

“UMC Health System is proud to partner with Amedisys to bring high-quality care and service to the Lubbock area,” said John Lowe, UMC Vice President of Support Services. “UMC Home Health and Hospice advance our mission of caring for this community and being a leader in health care.”

Through this joint venture with Amedisys, the UMC Health System can now offer expanded high-quality, at-home care to more seniors in Lubbock and surrounding areas. “We are privileged to partner with UMC to bring our clinically distinct care to this community,” stated Amedisys President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Gerard, a Texas Tech graduate. “Whether you or a loved one are coming home from the hospital, have been diagnosed with a chronic disease, or want comfort and quality of life while facing a terminal illness, we can provide the most appropriate level of care wherever you call home.”

Who: UMC Home Health & Hospice, an Amedisys Partner

What: Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Celebration

When: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12PM – 2PM

Where: UMC Business & Technology Center, 309 North Slide Lubbock, TX 79416

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees in 519 care centers within 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,600 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. At UMC, Our Passion is You.

(Press release from UMC Health System)