LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

Recently, UMC Health System reached out to begin the process of restarting the Chatman Memorial Center corporation (CMC) with the desire to support the neighborhood around the Chatman Hospital with health-related services and to carry on the Chatman name by completely renovating this historical landmark.

Currently, UMC leases the Chatman Hospital building from the Chatman Memorial Center corporation and is now facilitating the transfer of ownership to the Community Health Center of Lubbock (CHCL), which required approval from the CMC board. Prior to transferring ownership, UMC made extensive repairs to all floors and the exterior within the requirements of the city historical designation ordinance.

“UMC’s investment in renovating the Chatman Hospital allows better use of the building and preserves its historical landmark designation,” said Phillip Waldmann, Executive Vice President Operations & COO. “UMC is confident Community Health Center of Lubbock will continue to serve the residents of the Chatman Hill neighborhood and to maintain Dr. Chatman’s legacy.”

CHCL has had a presence at the Chatman Hospital for over 17 years, beginning in September of 2004. The goal of UMC, CHCL, and the CMC board was to ensure the building continued to honor Dr. Chatman, remained a historical landmark, and served the healthcare needs of the neighborhood. A ribbon cutting will be announced soon to honor this exciting new transition within the community.



