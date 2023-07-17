LUBBOCK, Texas– The University Medical Center announced in a press release it scheduled a job fair on Tuesday afternoon to help fill nearly 300 new positions.

According to the release, the job fair was set to be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at its main campus located in the 600 block of Indiana Avenue. The release also said the the event was “dedicated for future staff of the UMC Health & Wellness Hospital.”

The positions available include Radiology Imaging, Outpatient Therapy, Cardiac Rehab and Cancer Center Outpatient Infusion.

UMC will host a Job Fair on Tuesday, July 18th, from 7:30AM to 12:30PM at the McInturff Conference Center, located within the main UMC campus (602 Indiana Avenue).

This hiring event will be dedicated for future staff of the UMC Health & Wellness Hospital, scheduled to open in December 2023. We are actively seeking individuals to fill various clinical and non-clinical positions.

As a long-awaited expansion of UMC’s main campus, the Health & Wellness Hospital will offer:

• Level IV Emergency Center

• Radiology Imaging (X-Ray, CT, MRI, & Ultrasound)

• Outpatient Therapy (Physical & Occupational)

• Cardiac Rehab

• Lab services and an Outpatient Pharmacy with two drive-up stations

• UMC Connect Medical Fitness Center

• Cancer Center Outpatient Infusion

• Procedural Suites

“UMC is excited to expand into southwest Lubbock to meet a need for healthcare services in the rapidly growing part of our community,” said Dean Diersing, VP, UMC Health & Wellness Hospital. “The Health & Wellness Hospital will continue to extend UMC’s brand promise to not only get you well but also keep you well. We are excited to offer over 275 new positions as we continue serving Lubbock and surrounding communities. Our Service is our Passion culture will be core to our growth. Please join us at UMC Health &Wellness Hospital.”