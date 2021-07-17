UMC hosting children’s water safety event Saturday at Southwest Aqua Sports

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the UMC Health System:

Year to date, Lubbock and the surrounding community has experienced 15 drowning injuries, some of which have been fatal. The American Academy of Pediatrics states drowning is the leading cause of injury death in US children 1 to 4 years of age.

UMC Health System is passionate about providing the latest resources and knowledge to keep our community safe. UMC, in partnership with Texas Tech Physicians, will host a Children’s Water Safety Event to provide water safety education and a free life jacket, as well as additional resources.

The come and go event will be located at Southwest Aqua Sports. There will be CPR training, UMC EMS truck tours, life jacket fitting and giveaways, and breakfast will be provided. The Lubbock Fire Department Dive Team will be present. All child participants will have a chance to win free swim lessons, courtesy of Academy Sports and Southwest Aqua Sports.

UMC is passionate for you and wants to help prevent any dangers your child encounters while in the water. Join us for the opportunity to receive lifesaving knowledge and resources and to stay safe this summer!

Who: UMC Children’s Hospital and Texas Tech Physicians

What: Children’s Water Safety Event

When: Saturday, July 17, 2021, 10AM-2PM (come and go)

Where: Southwest Aqua Sports, 3909 N Frankford Ave, Lubbock, TX 79416

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,600 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with two outstanding healthcare organizations: UMC Physicians and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the West Texas and Eastern New Mexico regions with the best in care. At UMC, Our Passion is You. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy. Our goal is to be your healthcare partner. Wherever you are in your life’s journey, UMC is there with you every step of the way. We are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way.

(Press release from UMC Health System)