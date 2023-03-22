LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center Health System is set to raise awareness on prevention of colorectal cancer this Saturday at The Lubbock Undy Run. The event will be located at Mae Simmons Park, MLK Jr Blvd & Canyon Lake Drive. It will be from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The event is a 5k run/walk with an undy-themed walk created by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. The goal of the run is to provide support to patients and families, caregivers, and survivors and inspire efforts to fund research.

“This event supports UMC’s efforts in raising colon cancer awareness and educating the community about health and wellness,” said Lindsay Bryant, Director of UMC Endoscopy Center.

The cost to sign up is $25, all proceeds will benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Food trucks and local vendors will be available at the end of the race.

For more details see the press release below.

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 150,000 new cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed in the United States in 2023, making it the third most diagnosed cancer in both men and women. Colorectal cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. for both sexes combined. However, early detection through regular screenings such as colonoscopies, fecal occult blood tests, and stool DNA tests can help lower the risk of developing colorectal cancer and increase the chances of successful treatment.

Start & finish will be on Canyon Lake Drive, east of Martin Luther King Blvd.

Parking will be located east of Martin Luther King Blvd along the run route.

A registration table will also be located under the awning next to the parking lot.

What: UMC Undy Run

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 9AM-12PM

Where: Mae Simmons Park, MLK Jr Blvd & Canyon Lake Drive