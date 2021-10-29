UMC hosts Halloween event for pediatric patients

LUBBOCK. TX — University Medical Center handed out treats to about 30 pediatric patients staying at UMC Children’s Hospital Friday afternoon.

“Kids are in the hospital, and it stinks that they have to be here, but part of a child life specialist’s job is to normalize the environment,” said Hannah Boyd, a certified child life specialist. “Kids [will] be dressed up, going to trunk-or-treats, or trick-or-treating. So, if they’re here, they might not be able to do that.”

Several UMC departments came together to sponsor different tables, making this event possible.

The Masked Rider, Fearless Champion, and TTU Residence Life group showed up to hand out goodies and liven the children’s spirits.

The staff trick-or-treated for the children who were not able to attend due to health reasons or other circumstances.

Linda Wingfield, Patient Experience Manager with UMC, dressed as a rain cloud, but she did not bring the storm. She said she wanted to do anything she could to brighten the day for the children.

Also a nurse who formerly worked in the pediatric intensive care unit, Wingfield said the event is “so close” to her heart.

“I love these kids. I miss being at bedside and being able to take care of them, but it’s so rewarding to do anything special for them,” Wingfield explained.

Boyd said this is the first year since she began working with UMC that the event was held outside. Last year, the hospital did not have a Halloween celebration because of COVID-19.

Boyd said UMC invited Fearless Champion, Texas Tech’s mascot, because the event was held outside.

“It was a great turnout. Great support, booths, activities, costumes, [and] great weather,” Boyd added.

UMC staff said the next order of business is planning the Christmas party for pediatric patients.