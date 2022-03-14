LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

UMC has received a lab certificate accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), a program that focuses on continuous improvement, patient care and safety. They are recognized as the ‘gold standard’ in laboratory accreditation and laboratory excellence which means UMC’s lab meets the highest quality standards.

Every two years UMC is inspected by the CAP through a collaborative process that encourages improvement. CAP accreditation is a rigorous and robust process that utilizes thousands of established performance standards and regulations.

Some of the processes they found impressive in the UMC lab are: 1. patient evaluation, ensuring that vitals are monitored on a timely basis for all patients receiving blood transfusions, 2. monitoring Emergency Center turnaround time to ensure providing results in a timely manner, 3. monitoring Blood Culture and Sputum Contamination rates to ensure a quality specimen is collected.

“We strive to do our very best for our patients and community,” said Marisol Martinez, UMC Laboratory Director. “Being accredited by CAP is an affirmation to our UMC Lab Team, our patients and providers that the UMC Lab is providing accurate and first-rate laboratory results for the right patient at the right time.”

UMC Lab Quick Facts

Employs 140 Medical Laboratory Science professionals

Performs approximately 1.9 million tests annually

UMC has four different lab locations; UMC Main Lab (1st Floor on the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center side of the building), UMC Medical Office Plaza I – 4th Floor, UMC KingsPark Lab, and UMC Southwest Medical

UMC Lab utilizes continuous improvement to help us better serve our patients in the hospital and community

Our primary focus is patient safety and satisfaction to ensure accurate results are provided for the right patient at the right time

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,700 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. At UMC, Our Passion is You.

(Press release from UMC Health System)