UMC is excited to announce that we received the following awards from the Women’s Choice Awards for 2022: 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience, Best Hospitals for Cancer Care, Best Mammogram Imaging Center and Best Hospitals for Women’s Services.

“These awards are a wonderful testament to the diligent work of our staff and physicians,” said Aaron Davis, Chief Experience Officer at UMC Health System. “We strive every day to care for our patients and their families by providing state-of-the-art facilities, world-class experience, and personalized care. We care deeply for our community and consistently strive to live out our culture of service.”

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience

Being one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience leads to a good patient experience, better disease management, patient adherence to treatment plans and health outcomes. A survey from healthcare consumers revealed that 82% of consumers would switch healthcare providers as a result of a bad experience. Patients today are more involved in their care and demand a greater experience throughout their entire journey. At UMC, we are passionate about serving our patients.

America’s Best Hospitals for Cancer Care

UMC was also named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Cancer Care. Accreditation required for this award ensures that the hospital or facility offers a full range of diagnostic and treatment services or provides integrated cancer care and comprehensive services. The hospital must be designated by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer Classification (ACS CoC). The Women’s Choice Award measures hospitals on the presence of specific cancer-related services offered onsite, infection rates, and patient recommendation ratings on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Survey. UMC is one of 400 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for cancer care in the U.S. The award is unique as the criteria also includes primary research about women’s healthcare preferences.

America’s Best Mammogram Imaging Centers

UMC has also been awarded one of America’s Best Mammogram Imaging Centers by the Women’s Choice Awards for 2022. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 women in the US will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime, and it is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. The list of 1,628 award winners, including UMC, represents imaging centers that carry the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence (BICOE) seal from the American College of Radiology and are accredited for Mammograms (MAP). Letting women know which are the best imaging centers in their area can reduce risk by helping them make the best decisions and smartest healthcare choices.

America’s Best Hospitals for Women’s Services

Additionally, UMC was awarded one of America’s Best Hospitals for Women’s Services by the Women’s Choice Award for 2022. It is important for women to know about future health risks and use every opportunity to prevent chronic illness and disability to stay healthy through all phases of life. UMC is one of 264 award recipients representing hospitals that have met the highest standards for women’s services across the U.S. UMC received this award by meeting the following criteria:

Hospitals must have a dedicated center for breast care and be designated as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence (BICOE)

Hospitals must provide comprehensive obstetrics services

Have a Level III or Level IV (the highest) neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)

Hospitals must provide a full range of cardiovascular services

Hospitals must have a Patient Recommendation Rating above the national average

We are proud to say our dedication to care is true as evidenced by these awards. We are passionate about getting our community healthy and keeping you that way!

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,600 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. At UMC, Our Passion is You.

