UMC Level 1 Trauma Center status renewed

LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center has once again been re-verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center.

UMC Trauma Medical Director, Steven Brooks, said it’s important for UMC to keep this designation because they serve not only the Lubbock area, but the entire region.

“This year we’re on track to see up to four thousand trauma patients in a year,” Brooks said. “We cover an area that’s a 250 mile radius, if you do the math it’s almost 200 square miles.”

Brooks said alongside seeing patients from with region, they assist surgeons at other hospitals as well.

“We get phone calls around the clock from surgeons at other hospitals who want to consult with us about a situation they’re dealing with in caring for a patient,” Brooks said.