LUBBOCK, Texas — The University Medical Center in Lubbock partnered with South Texas Blood & Tissue to offer whole blood transfusions for patients in pre-hospital settings as part of the Heroes in Arms program.

The Heroes in Arms program said in a press release it provides whole blood to emergency responders, including UMC Lubbock EMS, for transfusions at the scene of emergencies.

“Access to blood when a patient needs it matters most,” said Audra Taylor, Executive Director of Blood Operations at South Texas Blood & Tissue. “Before a patient gets to the hospital, at the scene of an accident or in an ambulance, blood can mean the difference between life and death, healthy recovery or long-term disabilities.”

The press release said that the Lubbock community and all first responders can become donors and join the Heroes in Arms Program by participating in the upcoming blood drive.

The blood drive will be held on August 2-3 at UMC located at 602 Indiana Avenue.

You can make your appointment online here.