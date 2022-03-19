LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

UMC strives to make each dollar count. We feel a responsibility to our taxpayers to have little to no error when sending orders to vendors. Less than 2% of all orders we place have an error. Our pricing matches what we should be paying according to our contracts, and we don’t overpay for products. Our products are ordered in the correct way, decreasing delays in receiving products.

It’s why UMC’s Purchasing Department has once again been recognized as “Best 50” by Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) for 2021. The “Best 50” honorees stand out amongst North America’s premier hospitals for their ability to demonstrate improved performance and drive down costs through supply chain automation.

UMC’s exceptional rates and accuracy with orders placed us among the “Best 50” among 956 other hospitals across the country and one of only three recipients in Texas. This stunning achievement puts UMC’s Purchasing department in the same tier as many of the nation’s largest healthcare systems.

“This award shows that UMC Health System operates among top hospitals in the country,” said Greg Roberts, UMC Director of Supply Chain, “Performing among top hospitals by negotiating necessary contracts, reducing variation and preventing problems.”

GHX’s “Best 50” is comprised of the highest scorers in areas such as minimizing price exceptions, maximizing document automation, exchange utilization and trading partner connections during each calendar year. GHX analyzes a pool of more than 950 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada connected to the GHX electronic trading exchange to select the “Best 50.”

“These leaders know that to achieve operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness and improve patient care, it’s critical to fortify the supply chain through automation,” said Bruce Johnson, president and CEO, GHX. “And this has never been more important. Organizations such as the Best 50 are leading healthcare toward a more value-driven future. In the face of continuing personnel shortages, they realize more efficient supply chain operations can help relieve over-burdened staff while combating financial and operational pressures.”

