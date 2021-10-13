UMC named as one of the 2021 Best Companies to Work For

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

This year, marks the twelfth time UMC Health System has been named one of the 2021 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The list is made up of 100 companies, and UMC ranked in the top ten!

The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Texas Association of Business (TAB), Texas SHRM and Best Companies Group. This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Texas.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas.

Part one consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, systems, philosophies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.

Part two consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation.

The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Texas and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

“We are extremely proud of UMC employees for creating a work environment that has been recognized by the Texas Association of Business twelve times,” said Phillip Waldmann, UMC Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer. “It is especially rewarding to see how UMC employees have supported each other and displayed incredible teamwork during the pandemic. This is a great reflection of the Service Is Our Passion culture our employees cultivate year over year as it attracts the best talent from around the state.”

