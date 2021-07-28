UMC nurses make care bags for patients

LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center’s Cancer Center began accepting donations for what it’s calling ‘chemo care bags’ for new patients starting chemo treatments.

The idea started as a master project for UMC’s registered nurse Emily Pool. She wanted to do something special for those walking in for the first time. Pool, with the support of the hospital, is accepting small items and re-usable bags as donations.

Pool’s goal is to fill the bags with personalized and fun items that will help patients feel supported and help them pass the time, especially when treatments can keep patients in a chair for hours.

“If we can provide them some form of comfort and support that these bags can do, then I feel like I accomplished my goal,” Pool said.

Pool said few people understand what to expect when they begin chemo treatments, and that can make the experience that much more unnerving.

“I just want the patients to feel supported by us because it is an unknown territory for them,” Pool said.

They are asking for simple things like books, puzzles and journals. They’re also low on re-usable bags. Donations can be made to the cancer center at (806)775-8600.