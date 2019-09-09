UMC opens Symptom Management Clinic for cancer patients, a first in the region

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from University Medical Center:

The UMC Cancer Center is pleased to announce the opening of the Adult Oncology Symptom Management Clinic, an after-hours clinic designed to help UMC Cancer Center patients be proactive in managing symptoms during treatment.

Patients in this clinic will be managed by trained care providers who will focus on their care, ensuring safe and effective management of symptoms. It will also keep our cancer patients from enduring Emergency Center wait times, which naturally leads to: a more appropriate treatment venue, decreases cost of care and decreases risk of exposure to infectious conditions.

“The Adult Oncology Symptom Management Clinic at the UMC Cancer Center will help fill a need for our patients,” said Sharon Shoulders, Director of the UMC Cancer Center, “a need no one else in the region is filling for their patients. “We look forward to caring for our patients in an even greater capacity than before.”

Services provided by UMC Cancer Center Adult Oncology Symptom Management Clinic:

Management of symptoms such as: Pain Shortness of breath Weakness Dehydration Uncontrolled nausea and vomiting Fever

Lab draws

Fluid and electrolyte replacement

Blood product transfusions

Antibiotic administration

Home infusion pump support

Standard diagnostic services

(This is a press release from UMC.)