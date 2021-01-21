UMC Paramedic Alan Harrison, 61, dies

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock community lost a beloved first responder this week, Alan Harrison, a paramedic who was with UMC EMS for 35 years.

“He started working as a paramedic to help put himself through college, and he liked it so much he just stayed,” said Darla Harrison, wife of Alan Harrison.

His family remembers him as a huge Texas Tech football fan and a true gentle giant.

“Just the definition of integrity. That’s what he would tell us all the time when we were kids. Do the right thing when no one is looking,” said Chase Harrison, son of Alan Harrison.

He served the Lubbock community with what his co-workers described as fierce passion and genuine care.

“Alan [said] once, ‘Remember that you are here for the patients and in the event that you start thinking it’s the other way around, and that you were here for yourself that it was probably the right time to find something else to do,’” said Director of UMC EMS Thomas Moore.

And as someone who never once asked for praise.

“Being a paramedic, you are kind of the unsung hero, and you don’t get the credit, and that was him to a ‘T.’ He didn’t want anybody to know, he wanted to come in, do his job and go home–and that’s part of what being a paramedic is about,” said Chase. “You don’t get all the praise and glory, and that’s kinda what you are in it for–to not get the pride and glory and do your job and go home. Someone, somewhere will appreciate it.”

Not only did he love his town, but he also cheered on Texas Tech every chance he could.

“It was everything from Tech football to the meat judging team. It didn’t matter,” said Chase.

Folks knew him for his ‘Alan-isms.’

“I think he told everybody, ‘Don’t touch me. I’ll kill ya.’ or ‘Don’t call me Shirley,’” said Chase.

And how he always made time for what mattered, his family.

“He was as gentle as they come, and when we had grandkids that was a whole new level of teddy bear,” said Darla.

While he may be gone, his mark of Lubbock will not soon be forgotten.

Harrison is survived by his wife, his three children, two grandchildren and two of his siblings.