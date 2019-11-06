UMC pediatric nurse arrested for invasive photography

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Pediatric Nurse Practitioner with University Medical Center was arrested Wednesday and is charged with two counts of improper photography in a bathroom.

Zakri Redding, 30, was placed on paid administrative leave after his arrest, according to a spokesperson with UMC.

According to the Texas Board of Nursing website, Redding is still a certified Registered Nurse as of Tuesday, and there was no disciplinary action pending against him from state regulators.

Redding was still held in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Thursday night, on $20,000 bond.

This is a developing situation. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.