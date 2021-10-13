UMC Physicians receives top rank for best employers in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

UMC Physicians is proud to announce we have received the 1st place ranking for the 2021 Best Companies to work for in Texas. The annual rankings were released Monday night by the Best Companies Group and the Texas Association of Business.

The vision at UMC Physicians is to be the best place to work and receive healthcare. Living out that vision means taking care of each other in order to provide the best care for our patients. UMC Physicians has been ranked on the list seven times, most notably, No. 10 in 2018, No. 4 in 2019, and No. 1 in 2020.

“The irony of winning in 2020 is that we were doing what we do best when we found out which is serving others,” said Glen Frick, Executive Officer, UMC Physicians, Executive Vice President, UMC Health System. “The announcement came during a zoom banquet in the middle of the day. The moment we found out; we could not stop to celebrate because we were all at the drive-up clinic. We saw around 600 cars and 700 patients that day.”

A total of 100 companies were ranked overall by varying size. UMC Physicians is proud to have sustained the first-place ranking this year. UMC Physicians works to provide the best care to the community and our 1st place ranking is an accomplishment that our organization has worked so hard to achieve.



About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,600 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. At UMC, Our Passion is You.

