UMC receives American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from UMC Health System:

UMC has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold Plus Award for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction, (STEMI) the deadliest type of heart attack caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment.

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® program helps hospitals and emergency medical services develop systems of care that follow proven standards and procedures for acute coronary syndrome patients.

“In the event of a heart attack, every moment is vital,” said UMC Director of EMS, Thomas Moore. “Therefore, we work diligently to ensure that our team is trained and prepared to immediately recognize and treat patients that present with signs and symptoms of cardiac emergencies. We also partner with Lubbock Fire Rescue and area hospitals to ensure that every step of the transfer process is completed as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

About Mission: Lifeline

• This initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.

• The Lifeline’s EMS recognition program recognizes emergency medical service s for their efforts in improving systems of care to rapidly identify suspected heart attack patients, promptly notify the medical center and trigger an early response from the awaiting hospital personnel.



