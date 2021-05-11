UMC receives the 2021 Women’s Choice Award® as one America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from UMC Health System:

Just in time for Women’s Health Week, UMC has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that UMC Health System has been ranked within the top 100 hospitals of similar size based on number of beds. UMC was #29 in the Major size category.



Patients today are more involved in their care and demand a greater experience throughout their entire journey of care putting more pressure on healthcare providers to find ways to become more patient centered to meet these demands.



According to a survey of healthcare consumers, 82% of consumers would switch a healthcare provider as the result of a bad experience. And 86% of women would travel up to 50 miles for a hospital that was rated best inpatient experience.

“Hospital choice is a critical decision, particularly for women, who make over 80% of healthcare decisions, and providing a great experience for her throughout her patient journey is a win-win for all involved,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “Our designation makes it easier for her to choose a hospital where she and her family are more likely to have a better experience and outcome. To help women simplify their choices, the 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience are awarded because they excel in the patient’s willingness to recommend, as well as doctor communications, staff help, cleanliness, providing recovery information, explanation of medications, communication by nurses and peacefulness of the room at night.”

UMC is one of a total of 400 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient experience in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.



“The patient experience directly impacts patient loyalty,” said Aaron Davis, Chief Experience Officer of UMC Health System. “For UMC, it is one of the many qualities that separates us from other care providers locally and nationally. We are honored to receive this award, as it validates our culture, employee engagement, and quality care. We appreciate our caregivers for their efforts and thank our community for choosing our health system.”

The Women’s Choice Award collects the data for the following HCAHPS survey measures and uses a weighted average to award the best hospitals for patient experience:



• Effective communication with nurses and doctors

• Responsiveness to requests for help

• Providing patient recovery information

• Explanation about medications before being administered

• Bathroom and room cleanliness

• Peacefulness of room at night

• Patient recommendation rating



For more information on America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience, please visit womenschoiceaward.com/best-patient-experience.

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is comprised of over 4,600 team members who have made our organization “One of the Best Companies to Work for in Texas®” by Texas Monthly. Together with medical staff, volunteers, and leadership, we share a strong commitment to our patients—Our Passion is You! Why choose UMC? Because we are teaching the leaders of tomorrow while offering a culture of service today.

(News release from UMC Health System)