Newsweek published its 4th annual World’s Best Hospitals 2022 which recognizes the best medical institutions across 27 countries. Out of roughly 6,000 hospitals evaluated in the United States, UMC was ranked 385 – and 21st in Texas – placing UMC in the top 10% of all U.S. hospitals evaluated!

The ability and drive to continually innovate is key in maintaining a leading hospital, and top talent is at the heart of that. UMC remains strong largely by attracting the best people, those who are focused on developing new approaches to care and making care better.

The award is based on:

Recommendations from over 80,000 medical experts: Doctors, Hospital Managers and Health Care Professionals who cannot vote for their own hospital Existing Patient Satisfaction Data Medical Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as Quality of Care, Hygiene Measures and Patient Safety

“UMC Health System is very pleased to be acknowledged as a World’s Best Hospital by Newsweek,” said Mark Funderburk, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “The honors received belong to the employees, volunteers, and physicians of UMC – for their remarkable work and passionate service, particularly through the last two years. Thank you TeamUMC!”

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,700 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. At UMC, Our Passion is You.

