UMC recognized as Safe Kids Coalition Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from University Medical Center. UMC is proud to announce our recent recognition by Safe Kids Worldwide as a designated center. We are the only hospital in the region to be recognized as such and look forward to increasing our educational scope with this opportunity.

This designation provides us with access to a network of trauma coordinators as well as resources and possible funding to enable us to provide the community with even more educational events about injury prevention. Helping UMC lead pediatric trauma efforts in our region, it adds to our current kids’ safety prevention efforts, which include car seat safety classes and burn prevention education.

“We are passionate about injury prevention, and we want to do whatever it takes to keep the children of our community safe in this way,” Joe Noah, UMC Outreach and Injury Prevention Coordinator, said about the recognition.

UMC Trauma and Burn Services does not limit their outreach and education to Lubbock county, but travels to other counties in the surrounding area as well. This designation can increase the impact of this scope and benefit Lubbock and the greater South Plains communities.

