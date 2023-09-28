LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System on Thursday was proudly recognized as the sole 4-star hospital in the region by The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), according to a press release.

“Not only do we provide an excellent patient experience, but we are also committed to providing safe and quality care to our patients, families, community and region who put their trust in UMC,” said Amanda Tijerina, VP Quality Management & Process Improvement. “This 4-Star rating validates the continued efforts of our UMC team and providers.”

The CMS Care Compare website is a helpful tool for people who need medical care and caregivers, the press release said. It gives information about how well over 4,000 hospitals in the country are doing in more than 100 different ways.

CMS also has the Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating, which takes all that information and gives the hospitals a score, making it easy to see how hospitals are doing in comparison to others.

For more information on Care Compare or the Provider Data Catalog, check out these links: