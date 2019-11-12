UMC recognized in list of ‘Most Wired’ medical organizations

LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center’s Information Technology department was recently awarded a “Most Wired” recognition by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, according to a release by UMC.

UMC is excited to announce the Information Technology department has, once again, been awarded CHIME HealthCare’s Most Wired recognition. The Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.

A total of 16,168 organizations were represented in the 2019 Most Wired program, which this year included three separate surveys: domestic, ambulatory and international. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry-leading.

“As the designation becomes more challenging to achieve each year, we are proud to continue to raise the bar and strategically grow, as a department and as a health system,” said Bill Eubanks, Senior VP and Chief Information Officer.

Achieving this recognition means UMC is effectively applying advanced technologies to give our patients and employees the best in care.

UMC Health System has developed a strong and enduring culture, adhering to the motto Service is Our Passion, our ‘why.’ This sustains UMC as the employer of choice— consistently ranking among the best places to work in Texas by the Best Companies Group – and the provider of choice – ranking among the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation for patient experience by HealthGrades.