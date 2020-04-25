UMC recognizes rover employees who walk 13.1 miles per shift

LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center is recognizing employees who walk half marathon distances during their work shifts by giving them a mile sticker.

John Lowe, the Director of Physical Medicine and Rehab at UMC, said due to the coronavirus, some employees have had to take on different roles to meet the needs of the growing pandemic.

“These folks do other things for the hospital but have been redeployed to these different positions,” he said. “This was a way for us to be able to recognize the great work they’re doing and to do something that’s a little fun.”

Lowe said that for now, the stickers will be going to people fulfilling the rover position. He said rovers make sure temperature stations have working equipment and that people at the stations get breaks.

Brittany Beattie, an exercise physiologist at UM,C was the first employee to receive a mile sticker. She said she works as a rover twice a week in a 12 hour shift.

“I’m averaging about 14, a little bit under 14 miles every rover shift,” she said.

Beattie said she feels good working in her new role because she gets to meet people in departments she might not have met before. She said she’s excited about the marathon project because it helps motivate her and others.

When you come out walking 13, 14 miles, it’s kind of neat to be able to tell the person behind you that’s going to do it the next day, ‘Hey this is what I got’ and it kind of turns into a friendly competition.