Press release from UMC Health System:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — UMC is honored to receive the Antimicrobial Stewardship Centers of Excellent (CoE) designation once again by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA). This achievement marks the fifth year earning this distinguished achievement.

“Rates of antimicrobial resistance continue to rise and rise quickly; in the US, more than 2.8 million antimicrobial resistant infections occur each year and more than 35,000 people die as a result. Furthermore, antimicrobial resistant threats cost the US more than $4.6 billion annually,” said Tanis Welch, PharmD, Infectious Disease/Antimicrobial Stewardship Pharmacist. “As the Co-Chair of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at UMC, I am proud to say that we continue to prioritize fighting antimicrobial resistance by optimizing clinical outcomes while minimizing the unintended consequences of antimicrobial use. This designation is an honor and a direct reflection of an organization that is continually looking for innovative ways to improve our patients’ outcomes.”

To be considered a CoE, the institution must achieve standards aligned with evidence-based national guidelines. These guidelines are outlined by the ISDA, the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Core Elements. The core criteria for a CoE program is that it emphasizes an institution’s ability to implement stewardship protocols by integrating best practices. Best practices include slowing the emergence of resistance, optimizing the treatment of infections, reducing adverse events associated with antibiotic use, and addressing other challenging areas related to antimicrobial stewardship.

At UMC, we are dedicated to safe, high-quality care for every patient and visitor who enters our health system. Designations like this validate our efforts and extend a promise to our community for a better healthcare experience.

Per the IDSA, this designation says UMC:

Has met the gold standard among hospitals

Has gone above and beyond the core elements of a successful program

Serves the leader in this field – the gold standard for infections management

(Press release from UMC Health System)