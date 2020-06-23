UMC, STBTC encourage community to donate blood due to shortages

LUBBOCK, Texas– University Medical Center, along with South Texas Blood and Tissue Center are hosting a blood drive from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday at the South Plains Mall, 6002 Slide Road, near the men’s Dillard’s.

Blood shortages were caused by a record number of blood drive cancellations and have led to threatening patient care, according to STBTC.

As hospitals resume non-emergency surgeries, STBTC said the need for blood continues to grow. Additionally, STBTC said they will provide free COVID-19 antibody testing. Results will be mailed to donors within 14 days.

Donors can make an appointment by calling (210) 731-5590 or visit SouthTexasBlood.org/Lubbock.