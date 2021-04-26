UMC submits request to build new hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center Health System submitted a zoning request for 13.6 acres at 110th Street and Slide Road to build a new hospital, according to the Lubbock City Council agenda.

On April 1, six Planning and Zoning Commission members voted in favor of the request with zero votes in opposition. The motion will now go to the city council for final approval.

Terry Holeman, speaking on behalf of the developer which was turn speaking on behalf of UMC, said the hospital would have a clinic, rehabilitation services and an emergency room.

Holeman also said they are not sure if there will be inpatient beds, but they want to get the zoning in place to be prepared for the future.

A public hearing is on the city council’s meeting agenda for Tuesday where they will consider the request. In a Planning Department Staff Report, staff recommended approval of the request.