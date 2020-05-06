UMC to begin free COVID-19 antibody testing for first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from University Medical Center:

UMC is providing free antibody testing to area first responders, providing them with an

opportunity to determine if they have been exposed to COVID-19, the disease caused by

the novel coronavirus.

About the test

Antibody tests are different than molecular tests used to identify if a person is currently

infected with COVID-19. Instead, they help determine if someone has been infected and

recovered.

When an individual gets an infection, their immune system produces proteins called

antibodies in response to the infection. They are found in the liquid part of blood and

specimens may remain for several months after an individual has recovered.

Detecting these antibodies helps determine if a person was previously infected with the

virus that causes COVID-19. This in turn will help determine what percentage of the

healthcare and first responder populations have been exposed to the virus.

“While citizens throughout the country have had to stay at home, health care, EMS, fire

and law enforcement professionals have remained on the front lines—working around the

clock to ensure the health and safety of communities,” said Thomas Moore, Director of

UMC EMS. “It’s our privilege to serve our community, and we embrace the importance

of showing up every day, prepared to face whatever may come.”

Early antibody test results for UMC EMS personnel indicate the personal protective

equipment (PPE) worn by our providers has been effective in prevent the spread of COVID-19. This would not be possible without the help of community UMC Heroes who

have donated PPE to us!

Agencies that can receive the test:



Abernathy Police Department

Idalou EMS

Lubbock Fire Rescue

Lubbock Police Department

Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office

New Deal Volunteer Fire Department

Shallowater EMS

Slaton Volunteer Fire Department

Slaton Police Department

Ransom Canyon Fire Department and EMS

UMC Health System frontline employees

West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department

Wolfforth Fire & EMS

Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department

(This is a press release from UMC.)