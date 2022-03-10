LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center will supply 120 food bags to Lubbock ISD students in need Friday, according to a news release by UMC.

The bags will be donated to Brown Elementary and will include several food items.

UMC has sponsored Brown Elementary through the Partners in Education program since 2008, according to the release.

“The tradition of bringing food bags to Brown Elementary is one UMC is passionate about and will continue to do to serve the community,” the release said. “In addition to providing food bags semi-annually, UMC donates school supplies and puts on a staff appreciation dinner for Brown Elementary staff each year.”

Read the full release by UMC below:

Almost 97% of the students at Brown Elementary live in poverty, with many of the students being food insecure. For the fourteenth year in a row, UMC, with the help of UMC EMS, will deliver 120 food bags to Brown Elementary School this Friday.

Each year UMC employees donate money or items for food bags so that each child receives peanut butter, jelly, a box of Capri-Sun drinks, Vienna sausage, Christmas treats, breakfast cereal, snack items, fruit cups, chips, and other miscellaneous food items.

“UMC is committed to our promise: Our Passion is You, and that extends well beyond patient care,” said Kristi Duske, UMC Senior Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer, who coordinates UMC’s Partners in Education program efforts. “We’re a part of this community. It’s important for us to be able to reach out and help those in this community, and this is a way for our employees to give back and be a part of that. UMC employees have contributed to this project for over 13 years.”

UMC has sponsored Brown Elementary, through the Partners in Education program, since 2008. We have done numerous activities and provided support in different ways based on what the school identifies as needs. The tradition of bringing food bags to Brown Elementary is one UMC is passionate about and will continue to do to serve the community. In addition to providing food bags semi-annually, UMC donates school supplies and puts on a staff appreciation dinner for Brown Elementary staff each year.