LUBBOCK, Texas — In a press release Thursday, University Medical Center said with the addition of its new Health & Wellness Hospital, it is important for the community to understand the distinctions between its facilities.

UMC’s Main Campus’ Level I Trauma Center at 602 Indiana Avenue and UMC’s Health & Wellness Hospital’s Emergency Center at 11011 Slide Road serve two different purposes, the press release stressed.

UMC Level I Trauma Center is a specialized medical facility equipped and staffed to provide comprehensive and immediate care to patients with severe and life-threatening injuries, the press release said. It provides the highest level of trauma care designation, the release continued.

Adversely, UMC’s Emergency Center will evaluate, stabilize and diagnose injuries, and provide a basic emergency department, (trauma nurses, physicians) the press release said. The emergency center will serve as an extension of the health system’s emergency care in Southwest Lubbock. UMC also said the Health & Wellness Hospital will be equipped with a 24-hour ambulance, prepared to transfer the most seriously injured patients if necessary to the Level 1 Trauma Center.

“With both facilities working cohesively, UMC strengthens its position as a leading healthcare provider in Lubbock, continuing to save lives through exceptional emergency care,” UMC said.