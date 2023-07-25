LUBBOCK, Texas– University Medical Center announced in a press release it would be holding a job fair on Tuesday, August 1.

According to the release, the job fair was set to be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the McInturff Conference Center located on the main campus at UMC.

The job fair “offers a chance for candidates to learn more about our health system,” according to the press release.

The press release also said candidates were encouraged to bring their resumes and computers would be available for application completion prior to the interview process.

If you are interested in attending the job fair click here to see what positions are available.