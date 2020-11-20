UMC to host 2nd annual Park & Pray event

LUBBOCK, Texas– University Medical Center is hosting a second annual Park & Pray event at 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

UMC plans to block off parking lots directly north and south of 10th Street, in front of the hospital for parking, according to a news release from the hospital.

Anyone from the community wanting to participate will want to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to ensure a parking spot is guaranteed.

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles to practice social distancing, according to the release.

Read the full news release from UMC below:

We believe in the power of prayer, and our community needs it now, more than ever. Join UMC in praying for our community and our UMC Heroes on the frontlines at our second Park & Pray event! Park & Pray is open to all faiths and offered in the spirit of Thanksgiving, in support of all caregivers.

Tune into our guided prayer on any of these local radio stations: