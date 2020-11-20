UMC to host 2nd annual Park & Pray event

LUBBOCK, Texas– University Medical Center is hosting a second annual Park & Pray event at 6:00 p.m. Saturday.
UMC plans to block off parking lots directly north and south of 10th Street, in front of the hospital for parking, according to a news release from the hospital.
Anyone from the community wanting to participate will want to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to ensure a parking spot is guaranteed.
Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles to practice social distancing, according to the release.
Read the full news release from UMC below:
We believe in the power of prayer, and our community needs it now, more than ever. Join UMC in praying for our community and our UMC Heroes on the frontlines at our second Park & Pray event! Park & Pray is open to all faiths and offered in the spirit of Thanksgiving, in support of all caregivers.
Tune into our guided prayer on any of these local radio stations:
- KLLL – 96.3
- 104.9 the Beat
- Mix 100.3
- 101.1 the Beard
UMC will block off parking lots directly north and south of 10th street, in front of the hospital for parking. Those planning to attend are encouraged to arrive around 5:30pm to ensure a parking spot is guaranteed. We do ask participants to remain in their vehicles, to practice social distancing, and to use the time to prayerfully lift up patients, healthcare staff and our community.
The event will feature a welcome from UMC Chief Executive Officer, Mark Funderburk, a prayer from Larry Cothrin, Director of Pastoral Care at UMC, and guided prayer by Reverend Wendell Davis, former member of the UMC Board of Managers. The program will conclude with 45 seconds dedicated to flashing headlights, honking vehicle horns and blaring emergency vehicle sirens to show on-duty UMC staff and the community how much we support their work, their dedication and their hearts to serve.
Lubbock first responders, EMS, Lubbock Fire, and LPD officers will be present to show their support of the event and partake as recipients for their daily work.