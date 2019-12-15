UMC to host EMS Groundbreaking Ceremony on Monday, Dec. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from UMC Health System:

UMC will break ground on our new EMS Station One and Communications Center, and excitement is building!

The new Station One will be a 105,000 square foot site located at 1705 E. 9th St. This facility will include an EMS Station, administrative offices and Communications Center. It will also be a brand new 9-1-1 Dispatch Center.

Notable features of this facility include:

a garage with space for three ambulances

personnel quarters

a hardened roof and exterior walls to resist gale-force winds and tornados

a dedicated generator for back-up power

expanded work areas

industry-leading lighting

a new 9-1-1 Communications Tower and more

“These new facilities will ensure our team continues to leverage technology to optimize resource management, clinician education and preparedness and operational workflow,” said Thomas Moore, Director of UMC Emergency Medical Services. “The future design and its location is a testament of UMC’s commitment to the entire community; allowing for expansion of operations and the ability to take advantage of data-driven, evidencebased and quality focused initiatives for years to come.”

The facility’s design allows for future growth of the center as the population increases and additional dispatchers and supervisors are needed. The ability to expand in place demonstrates UMC’s commitment to our community and to East Lubbock’s vitality.

Who:

UMC Health System



What:

EMS Station One Groundbreaking Ceremony

When:

Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1 PM

Where:

Station No. 1 and Communications Center, 1705 East 9th Street



(News release from UMC Health System)