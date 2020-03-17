UMC to open drive-up screening for patients with COVID-19 symptoms

LUBBOCK, Texas — The University Medical Center is setting up drive-up screening for patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, it announced Tuesday.

The drive-up screening will be on the far south end of the UMC, near the Texas Tech softball field. It will open on Friday and be available from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Only people who meet the screening criteria as outlined by the CDC will be tested.

Patients are encouraged to use UMC’d Virtual Visits, which is available on the MyTeamCareNow app, instead of going to a UMC clinic.

All visitors will have their temperature taken when entering UMC.

The following information was provided by a UMC spokesperson.

Visitors are restricted to 2 per patient.

For isolation patients, 1 per day.

No visitors under 17!

This may change as the situation evolves.

