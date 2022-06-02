LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday, University Medical Center announced the opening of the first drive-thru clinic in Texas, which is set to open June 6, and will be located on 98th and Frankford Avenue.

The drive-thru will allow families comfortable access to necessary treatment and testing for illnesses such as Strep, COVID-19 and the Flu.

The building will be two stories, according to information from a news release. The first floor will be used to serve pediatric patients and the second floor for adults and family medicine.

“The opening of this clinic is a chance to serve the community, and serve the growing population in South Lubbock,” said Glen Frick, Executive Vice President and UMCP Executive Officer.

For more information on UMC Health System, visit its website.

Read the full release here:

(The following is a news release from University Medical Center.)

June 2, 2022

UMC Opening First Drive-Thru Clinic in Texas



UMC Health System and UMC Physicians are excited to announce the opening of the new UMC Family and Children’s Clinic at 98th & Frankford Ave., which will allow us to meet the needs of a growing community through both location and innovation.



UMC Family and Children’s will be two stories – the first floor serving pediatric patients and the second floor catering to adults & family medicine. The clinic will also have the first drive-thru clinic in Texas, testing for illnesses like Strep, Flu, and COVID-19. This will help parents and children get the care needed from the comfort of their vehicle.



“The opening of this clinic is a chance to serve the community, and serve the growing population in South Lubbock,” said Glen Frick, Executive Vice President and UMCP Executive Officer. “The drive-thru testing is also an innovative form of healthcare and makes UMC one of the first of its time.”



UMC Family and Children’s Clinic quick facts:

Drive-Thru testing for Strep, Flu, COVID-19

Lab and X-Ray

Services for Children and Family Medicine



Who: UMC Health System

What: UMC Family and Children’s Clinic

When: Open June 6th, 2022

Where: 9615 Frankford



About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,700 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. At UMC, Our Passion is You.

(This is a news release from University Medical Center.)