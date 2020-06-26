UMC to permanently close drive-up COVID-19 screening due to test shortages

This is a press release from University Medical Center.

UMC will permanently close Lubbock’s only drive-up COVID-19 screening after Saturday.

“Our laboratory partner in Austin has informed us they are critically low on supplies and must save them for critical care units inside hospitals,” said Glen Frick, Executive Director of UMC Physicians and UMC Senior Vice President. “There will be no more supplies provided to other testing sites, like our drive-up.”

Given this information, the UMC COVID-19 Drive-up Screening Clinic will be forced to cease operations for general testing effective immediately, Friday, June 26. Pre-operative screenings will continue through Saturday, June 27. Beginning Tuesday, June 30, pre-operative screenings will be done in Outpatient Surgery the day of surgery for surgeries done at UMC.

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Texas has increased fears that major hospitals in urban areas will become overwhelmed with patients. Lubbock has already seen a dramatic increase in positive tests, with the COVID-19 Drive Up Screening at UMC testing more than 600 patients a day in the past week.

“Since opening the drive-up screening in March, UMC has provided an extraordinary service to our community,” said Mark Funderburk, UMC President and CEO. “More than 16,000 people have been tested there. I’m very grateful to our staff who have worked tirelessly, outdoors in all types of weather, to help keep our community safe.”

Rapid tests are available for patients meeting specific criteria in the following UMC clinic locations:

UMC Express Care at South Plains Mall

UMC Urgent Care Center at KingsPark

UMC I-27 Medical Center

UMC Orchard Park Family Medicine

UMC LakeRidge Medical Center

UMC Northwest Pediatrics

UMC Milwaukee Family Medicine

UMC West Wind Primary Health Center

UMC Wolfforth Clinic

UMC West Wind Primary Health

UMC Idalou Clinic

UMC Shallowater Clinic

UMC Garza County Health Clinic

Craig Barker, MD

UMC Southwest Medical

Patients are encouraged to call the UMC COVID Hotline at 806.761.0111 or call a clinic to schedule an appointment. Waitfromhome.com or the WaitFromHome app are also available.

You may also find additional testing facilities on the City of Lubbock’s Health Department website. ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/health-department/about-us/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-helpful-resources

