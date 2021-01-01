The following is a press release from University Medical Center:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — UMC welcomes first baby of 2021, last of 2020

Parents Alexis and Rudy Rios helped ring in a very special New Year at UMC with the birth of their daughter, Scarlett Rose Rios.

Baby Scarlett was born at 12:14 a.m. Jan. 1 at the UMC Family Birth Center, making her the first baby born in Lubbock in 2021. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Scarlett is the third child born to the Rios family and joins brothers Mathias and Axl.

Also, Courtney Herrera gave birth to the last baby born in 2020 at UMC, Ezekiel Angel Herrera. Baby Ezekiel was born at 11:49 p.m. Dec. 31. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. He is the third child born to Ms. Herrera and joins sisters Mercedes and Aaliyah.

Both mothers and babies were doing very well Friday afternoon at the UMC Family Care Unit.

