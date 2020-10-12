Unattended smoker blamed for damage to two homes in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue on Monday provided an update on a fire in the 1300 block of East 24th Street.

The fire was reported on the rear of the house and the back porch area Sunday evening at 9:21. Firefighters were able to keep most of the fire from getting into the home. But LFR said there was heavy smoke damage.

LFR said there was minimal damage to the exterior of another home.

“The cause of the fire was accidental due to an unattended BBQ smoker igniting nearby combustibles,” LFR said.

Three adults were displaced, and Red Cross is assisted. LFR said there were no injuries reported.