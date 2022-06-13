LUBBOCK, TX — The Texas Tech men’s basketball team landed University of North Carolina transfer Kerwin Walton on Monday.

Walton joins the Red Raiders following the Tar Heel’s run to the NCAA National Championship game in 2021-22. During that run this past season, he averaged 3.4 points per game. The 6’5”, 195-pound guard is a career 39.9% three-point shooter. Now, he brings his outside scoring ability to Lubbock.

Walton’s addition to the Red Raider rounds out the last available scholarship for Texas Tech men’s basketball.