LUBBOCK, Texas — Muleshoe man Marcos Jacobo Morales-Jose was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday after he previously admitted that he took a 14-year-old girl from Dodge City, Kansas, to Muleshoe for sex, according to court documents.

Previous court documents stated that Morales-Jose was 24-years-old when he transported the teen identified as “Jane Doe” to Muleshoe on January 10, 2022.

The teen had pending charges of attempted murder out of Dodge City, court documents said, and was believed to have cut off her ankle monitor to flee with Morales-Jose.

Both the teen and Morales-Jose were taken into custody on January 20 after the Muleshoe Police Department was contacted by police in Dodge City for help finding a runaway.

During a forensic interview, the teen told authorities that she met Moreles-Jose in September 2021 and became pregnant with him late December. She also told him “multiple times” that she was only 14-years-old, court documents stated.

In addition to the prison time, Morales-Jose will serve another 10 years of supervised release, according to court documents.