LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock declined during the month of March 2022.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 3.0 percent, down from the reported 3.7 percent in February 2022.

An estimated 164,500 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 169,600.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (March 2021) was measured at 5.2 percent.

The state will release job statistics for the month of April on Friday, May 20 , 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).