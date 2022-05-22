LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock fell during the month of April 2022.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 2.8 percent, down from the reported 3.0 percent in March 2022.

An estimated 163,300 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 168,100

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (April 2021) was measured at 4.6 percent.

Click here to view the full April 2022 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of April on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).