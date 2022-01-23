Unemployment rate in Lubbock fell to 3.3 percent to end 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock fell during the month of December 2021.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 3.3 percent, down from the reported 3.6 percent in November.

An estimated 160,800 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 166,300.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (December 2020) was measured at 5.1 percent.

The Texas Workforce Commission reported the state’s unemployment fell and ended 2021 at 5.0 percent in December.

Click here to view the full December 2021 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of January 2022 on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).