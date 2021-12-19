Unemployment rate in Lubbock fell to 3.6 percent in Nov. 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock fell during the month of November 2021.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 3.6 percent, down from the reported 3.8 percent in October.

An estimated 161,000 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 166,900.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (November 2020) was measured at 5.3 percent.

The Texas Workforce Commission reported the state’s unemployment rate fell to 5.2 percent in November.

Click here to view the full November 2021 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of November on Friday, January 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).