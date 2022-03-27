LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of February 2022.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 3.7 percent, unchanged from the reported 3.7 percent in January 2022

An estimated 163,000 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 169,300.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (February 2021) was measured at 5.3 percent.

Click here to view the full February 2022 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of March on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).