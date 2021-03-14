Unemployment rate in Lubbock rose during the first month of 2021

Downtown Lubbock skyline as viewed from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubock.com Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed 2021 began with a rise in Lubbock’s unemployment rate during the month of January.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 5.8 percent, up from the reported 5.1 percent in December 2020.

An estimated 154,100 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 163,500.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (January 2020) was measured at 2.9 percent prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s unemployment rate fell to 6.8 percent in January.

Click here to view the full January 2021 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of February on Friday, March 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).