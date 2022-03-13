LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock rose during the month of January 2022.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 3.7 percent, up from the reported 3.3 percent in December 2021.

An estimated 160,600 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 166,900.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (January 2021) was measured at 5.5 percent.

Click here to view the full January 2022 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of February 2022 on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).