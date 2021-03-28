Downtown Lubbock skyline as viewed from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubock.com Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock rose slightly during the month of February 2021.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 5.9 percent, up from the reported 5.8 percent in January 2021.

An estimated 154,600 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 164,200.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (February 2020) was measured at 2.7 percent prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 6.9 percent in January.

Click here to view the full February 2021 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of March on Friday, April 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).