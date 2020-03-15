Unemployment rate in Lubbock rose to 2.9 percent in January

LUBBOCK, Texas – Job statistics released on Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the unemployment rate in Lubbock rose during the month of January.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 2.9 percent, up from December’s reported rate of 2.5 percent.

An estimated 158,300 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 163,100.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (January 2019) was slightly higher at 3.1 percent.

The unemployment rate in Texas held steady at 3.5 percent.

Click here to view the full January unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of February on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).