‘Unfillable’ memorial honors Texas school shooting victims

Gail McLeod, mother of Kyle McLeod, looks at a memorial in honor of the victims, including her son, in the 2018 school shoot at Santa Fe High School on Sunday, May 16, 2021. May 18 marks the third year anniversary of the deadly shooting at the school. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — A memorial honoring the 10 people who were killed during a shooting at a Texas high school in 2018 has been unveiled on the third anniversary of the deadly incident.

On May 18, 2018, eight students and two teachers were killed at Santa Fe High School, when another student opened fire inside the campus about 55 miles southeast of Houston.

Thirteen other people were wounded in the shooting.

The memorial was unveiled during a ceremony at the school on Tuesday.

“The Unfillable Chair” is comprised of an aluminum chair that stands 8 feet tall, with the empty seat being 4 feet wide by 3 feet deep.

The names of the victims are displayed on the front of the chair.

Megan Grove, the chair of the Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation, takes a picture of current and former students around the new memorial to the ten victims of the 2018 mass shooting at the high school following a dedication ceremony, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, outside of the high school in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation unveiled the “Unfillable Chair,” a student designed memorial, on the third anniversary of the shooting. The foundation is planning a larger memorial for the future. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Gail McLeod, mother of Kyle McLeod, looks at a memorial in honor of the victims, including her son, in the 2018 school shoot at Santa Fe High School on Sunday, May 16, 2021. May 18 marks the third year anniversary of the deadly shooting at the school. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Morgan Wilson, who will graduate from Santa Fe High School this month, adjusts the ten feathers representing the ten victims of the 2018 Santa Fe school shooting where they sit on a new memorial, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, outside of the high school in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation unveiled the “Unfillable Chair,” a student designed memorial, on the third anniversary of the shooting. The foundation is planning a larger memorial for the future. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Ten feathers representing the ten victims of the 2018 Santa Fe school shooting sit on a newly dedicated memorial , Tuesday, May 18, 2021, outside of the high school in Santa Fe. The Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation unveiled the “Unfillable Chair,” a student designed memorial, on the third anniversary of the shooting. The foundation is planning a larger memorial for the future. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Chailyn Gillespie, who is graduating from Santa Fe High School this year, hugs a friend next to the new memorial to the ten victims of the 2018 shooting at the high school, following a dedication ceremony, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, outside of the high school in Santa Fe. The Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation unveiled the “Unfillable Chair,” a student designed memorial, on the third anniversary of the shooting. The foundation is planning a larger memorial for the future. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Corrigan Garcia, who graduated from Santa Fe High School in 2018, and Maegan Huddleston, who graduated in 2019, and Megan Grove, who chair’s the Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation, place ten feathers representing the ten victims of the 2018 Santa Fe school shooting on the new memorial to the ten victims, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, outside of the high school in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation unveiled the “Unfillable Chair,” a student designed memorial, on the third anniversary of the shooting. The foundation is planning a larger memorial for the future. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)